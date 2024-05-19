Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AAON by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.88.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,268 over the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

