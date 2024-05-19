Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 495 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 280,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,465,000 after acquiring an additional 123,139 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $158.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.10. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.