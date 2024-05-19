Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Vipshop by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,322,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after buying an additional 233,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 430,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $35,498,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vipshop by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,218,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,411 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $17.32 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

