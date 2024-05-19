Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,114. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

