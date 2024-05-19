Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VGT stock opened at $532.55 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $391.39 and a 52 week high of $538.26. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.05.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.