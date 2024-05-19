Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.