QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.86. 5,799,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,596,046. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $196.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,260 shares of company stock worth $11,478,430. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

