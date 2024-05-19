Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.40. The stock had a trading volume of 795,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $273.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.67.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

