Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSU. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 58,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

