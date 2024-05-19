Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Buys 26,340 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,340 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,939.3% in the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $259,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 34,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,657. The firm has a market cap of $430.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.