Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Purchases 23,861 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,421 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,745,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,901.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after buying an additional 853,760 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,258,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,687,000 after acquiring an additional 707,460 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,563,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,622,000 after acquiring an additional 701,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFGR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. 177,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,371. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.