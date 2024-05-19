Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Purchases 9,282 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 128,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 231,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. 361,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,123. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.