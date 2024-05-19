RB Global (TSE:RBA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $93.49

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$93.49 and traded as high as C$102.44. RB Global shares last traded at C$102.10, with a volume of 162,784 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get RB Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RB Global

RB Global Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.58.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.505244 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.488 per share. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Baron Concors sold 15,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.80, for a total value of C$1,202,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns -205 shares in the company, valued at C($15,744). Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.