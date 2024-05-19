RB Global (TSE:RBA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $93.49

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$93.49 and traded as high as C$102.44. RB Global shares last traded at C$102.10, with a volume of 162,784 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
RB Global Stock Down 0.1 %
RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.505244 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RB Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.488 per share. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Baron Concors sold 15,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.80, for a total value of C$1,202,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns -205 shares in the company, valued at C($15,744). Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About RB Global
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
