Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.52

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.52 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 67.60 ($0.85). Record shares last traded at GBX 66.20 ($0.83), with a volume of 84,736 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £127.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,324.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.49.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

