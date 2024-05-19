Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lessened its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $119,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 639,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,331.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $119,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 639,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,331.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,524 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,946 shares of company stock worth $3,238,953. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,735,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

