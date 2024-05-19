Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Trading 48.1% Higher

Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Free Report) rose 48.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Region Group Stock Up 48.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

About Region Group

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

