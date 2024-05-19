Renault (EPA:RNO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.03

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €40.03 ($43.04) and traded as high as €49.96 ($53.72). Renault shares last traded at €49.86 ($53.61), with a volume of 524,138 shares traded.

Renault Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.08.

Renault Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.