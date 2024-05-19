Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Renault’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Renault Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $10.88 on Friday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67.
Renault Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Renault
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.