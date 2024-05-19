Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Posted by on May 19th, 2024

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRFree Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.88) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($7.67) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JSPR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

JSPR opened at $23.02 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 59.7% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $140,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.