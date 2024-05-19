Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.88) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($7.67) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JSPR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

JSPR opened at $23.02 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 59.7% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $140,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

