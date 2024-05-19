Richmond Brothers Inc. Purchases 193,697 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 188.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 193,697 shares during the quarter. Heron Therapeutics comprises about 0.9% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963,503 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,567 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 469,548 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

HRTX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,541. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. Research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.