RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.98. 2,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 622.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,892 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

