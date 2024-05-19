RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.98. 2,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.