Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 194,824 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 351.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,824 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $22,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,494. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.89. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

