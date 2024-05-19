Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 33,986 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,986 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $167,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.21. 2,739,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.88 and its 200 day moving average is $346.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

