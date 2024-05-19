Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161,846 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $61,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 45.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.4 %

Synopsys stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $566.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $557.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $386.50 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

