Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $101.87 Million Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,311,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,681,358 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $101,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Strs Ohio grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 76,621 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 24.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 302,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 129,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VIV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. 476,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.79. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0373 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

VIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

