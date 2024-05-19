Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $124.46 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525,492 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Chubb worth $124,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 191.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 6.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Chubb by 17.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 70,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,099 shares of company stock valued at $37,156,142. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB traded up $9.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.28. 4,303,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.13.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

