Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $392.53 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 818,260 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $392,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,752,900,000 after buying an additional 4,908,251 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,888,308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 55.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,591,602,000 after buying an additional 3,093,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,457.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,156,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,117,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $471.91. 10,807,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,906,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $486.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.62. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.19 and a 12-month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total value of $45,253,105.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,966,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,015,222 shares of company stock valued at $499,279,869 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.