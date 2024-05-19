Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $55.51 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,496 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,031,819 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $55,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 91,094 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,865,927 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $82,101,000 after buying an additional 96,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $51.48. 4,607,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,551. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

