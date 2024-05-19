Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $62.59 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101,910 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $62,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,012.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,475. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,080.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,026.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total value of $2,723,530.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,581,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,530.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,581,378.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $16,988,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

