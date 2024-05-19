Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,234 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $108.99. The stock had a trading volume of 574,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.77. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

