Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 956,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,446,525 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vale were worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 2,502.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. 26,194,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,048,684. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

