Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 31,883 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,883 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of PTC worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after buying an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PTC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,459,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PTC by 6.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,989,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,823,000 after buying an additional 113,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PTC by 15.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,488,000 after buying an additional 168,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,560,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

PTC Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.22. 1,222,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,883. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.27. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.47 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.