Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,794 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.39% of NewMarket worth $20,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Price Performance

NewMarket stock traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $551.15. 32,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $590.04 and a 200 day moving average of $571.13. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $389.18 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.51.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

