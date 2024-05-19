Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,414,735 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,414,735 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $23,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of HP by 14.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of HP by 7.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,108 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,618,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,837. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.