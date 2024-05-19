Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 188,921 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188,921 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Toll Brothers worth $18,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TOL traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $130.74. 1,098,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

