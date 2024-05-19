Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 202,764 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 202,764 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $204,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.7% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 17,729 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $10.58 on Friday, reaching $621.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,802. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $604.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.