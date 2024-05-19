Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 22,121 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,121 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

