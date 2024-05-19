Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 265,496 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 265,496 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Loews were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,236,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 131,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,496,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 935,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,207,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 316.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,727,000 after buying an additional 440,693 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 34.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $77.74. 855,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.55.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,314,614.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $11,659,844. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

