Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,745,787 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,610,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745,787 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.54% of iQIYI worth $71,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 587,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 262,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,586,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,360,000 after buying an additional 269,491 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,291,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 691,364 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 147.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,603,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,260,000 after buying an additional 6,324,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 62.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 149,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 18,616,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,883,281. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.23.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. iQIYI had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IQ shares. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

