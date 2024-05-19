Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,917,652 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,917,652 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 66,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

F stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.28. 24,011,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,339,784. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.