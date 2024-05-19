Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 319,325 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319,325 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.06. 4,098,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,091. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.85. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

