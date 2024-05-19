Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,998,026 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,741,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,998,026 shares during the quarter. Vipshop makes up about 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $137,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,022,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

