Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 43,288 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,288 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $17,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.86. 369,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,161. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 303.10%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

