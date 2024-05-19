Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 682,724 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,724 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Liberty Global worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,417.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Liberty Global Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. 2,919,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,068. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.