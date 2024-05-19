Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,254 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $50,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FMX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,018. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.06.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $1.115 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 16.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

