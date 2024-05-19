Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,784 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 62,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.75. The company had a trading volume of 586,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,656. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.51. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

