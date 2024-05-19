Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 843,572 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $117,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $119.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,104,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,142,504. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55. The stock has a market cap of $471.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

