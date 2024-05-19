Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922,491 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $57,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Citigroup by 636.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.07. 8,418,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,728,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

