Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,593 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Elevance Health worth $88,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $547.71. 897,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $547.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $520.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.03.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

