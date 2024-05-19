Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 62,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.81. 225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $11.68.

Get Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition alerts:

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

(Free Report)

Read More

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.